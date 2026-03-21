Prosecutors say they found 'drug transactions' after Alabama player's arrest, searched his trash: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alabama guard Aden Holloway was arrested Monday for possession of marijuana and allegedly had 2.1 pounds in his apartment.

Prosecutors said they found evidence of "drug transactions" on his phone, according to ESPN,

"Holloway had smaller denominations in his possession, which is indicative of narcotic sales. The marijuana was in separate packing, from plastic bags to prepackaged marijuana to vacuum sealed bags," a complaint said, via ESPN.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The complaint added that "people [texted] that they were going to get up with him after the season."

According to ESPN, police found $400 that was located in a jacket during a search of his home. The search, which included an inspection of Holloway's trash, came after police received "complaints," ESPN said, citing the search warrant.

However, Holloway's attorney told ESPN the search was unconstitutional, and he would fight to ensure that prosecutors cannot use what they found in the legal proceedings.

Holloway, 21, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp. He was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail Monday at 9:48 a.m. and later released at 10:45 a.m. His bond was set at $5,000.

Holloway was a key piece of Alabama’s success this season, averaging 16.8 points per game as the team’s second-leading scorer. In his last game, an SEC Tournament quarterfinal loss to Ole Miss, he dropped 18 points in the 80-79 defeat.

No. 4 Alabama moved on to the second round of March Madness without one of its best players after defeating No. 13 Hofstra Friday. They will face No. 4 Texas Tech on Sunday for a trip to the Sweet 16.

VCU COACH PRAISES STUDENT JOURNALISTS AFTER HISTORIC MARCH MADNESS COMEBACK: 'BEST IN THE COUNTRY'

But head coach Nate Oats hinted it was unlikely Holloway would return to the team for the second weekend if they get there.

The Crimson Tide entered the tournament as one of the more successful squads of late, winning nine of 11 games before the tournament.

It’s worth noting that, as of June 2024, the NCAA Division I Council removed marijuana from its banned substances list for championships and postseason football.

Holloway is in his third season with the Crimson Tide, returning to the starting role he had during his freshman year in the 2023-24 campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Holloway shot 48.1% from the field, including 43.8% from 3-point territory, while dishing out 3.8 assists and grabbing 2.8 rebounds per game.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.