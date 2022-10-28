Brazil's Neymar no longer facing prison, prosecutors drop all fraud and corruption charges

Fraud and corruption charges against Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar and others have been dropped, prosecutors confirmed Friday.

Neymar was facing fine of 10 million euros ($9.95 million).

Brazilian investment firm DIS owned 40% of the rights to Neymar when he was at Santos. The firm claims it suffered financial losses from the 30-year-old's transfer.

Neymar's parents were named as defendants in the case along with former Barcelona presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell. Ex-Santos President Odilio Rodrigues was also listed as a defendant.

Prosecutors had sought a five-year prison term for Rosell along with a fine of 8.4 million euros for Barcelona.

Neymar will appear next Monday, the trial's final day, via video conference.

"Believe in yourself and God will show you how strong you are," Neymar said on Twitter.

According to a court document released in July, Barcelona is accused of initiating negotiations with Neymar in 2011.

Barcelona allegedly paid him 40 million euros in an effort to guarantee he joined the club when his contract with Santos expired in 2014.

"I believe it's excessive to consider that offering 40 million euros is a crime," the prosecutor told ESPN.

Rosell attempted to downplay the payment of 40 million euros prior to charges being dropped.

"It's like when you buy an apartment and make a down payment ... it's paying to have a priority future right of what you want to acquire," the former Barcelona chief testified.

DIS received 6.8 million euros, which represented 40% of the Brazilian player's official transfer price of 17.1 million euros.

Neymar has denied all allegations.