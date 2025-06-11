Pro wrestling star Shotzi Blackheart's sultry reason for AEW interest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shotzi Blackheart will be featured in several independent pro wrestling shows over the next few months after she departed WWE following roughly six years with the company.

She appeared on "The Ariel Helwani Show" on Tuesday and discussed the promotions she would be interested in joining as she attempts to find a full-time home. She mentioned that she loved All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Total Nonstop Action wrestling and watches their programming.

She explained why AEW would be her preference if she had a choice.

"For so many reasons," she said. "I love their freedom. I have a lot of friends there who are doing really awesome things. I’ve heard many stories of how (AEW co-owner) Tony (Khan) treats talent. I do love that he really cares for his talent – that is super important to me.

"And like, hot girls get to make out with each other, so, like, that’s cool."

For what it’s worth on Shotzi’s latter point, AEW stars Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa shared a kiss after their match at Double or Nothing last month. Storm faces Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women’s Championship at All In next month.

Shotzi, whose real name is Ashley Urbanski, also made clear she loved working for WWE and was only unhappy when she wasn’t being used.

"I mean, I would love to be back at WWE," she said. "I loved working there. I didn’t love not working there. It was only when I wasn’t being used that I was unhappy, but anytime I was being used, good time – love the locker room, loved everyone I was working for. That’s just it. I just don’t want to go back and not work."

Shotzi attempted to join WWE through the company’s "Tough Enough" challenge in 2015. IT wasn’t until 2019 that she joined the NXT brand and worked her way to the main roster.

She was an NXT women’s tag-team champion with Embar Moon, who wrestles as Athena in the AEW-affiliated Ring of Honor. She was also named the 2020 NXT Breakout Star of the Year.