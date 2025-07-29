Sophie Cunningham piques interest of pro wrestling promotion: 'She takes down the competition'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If Sophie Cunningham ever wants another job, she's got one.

The Indiana Fever guard is in her seventh WNBA season, but she's hit the big time ever since she started a ruckus in defense of Caitlin Clark.

Her fighting skills were put to the test, and a wrestling promotion apparently took notice.

Jeanie Buss, the former majority owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, is the co-owner of Women of Wrestling, and she is heavily intrigued by the WNBA star.

"We would love to have [Cunningham] join us at [WOW] she is talented, dedicated, and a fierce competitor!!" Buss posted on X earlier this week.

Buss' colleague, Dave McLane, also raved about Cunningham during a recent appearance at Comic Con in San Diego.

"I’m from Indiana. I’m from Indianapolis, and that’s the home of not only the second-best basketball team in the country this last year, but the biggest name in professional basketball today, Caitlin Clark. And Caitlin Clark has an enforcer. She’s the Marty McSorley to Wayne Gretzky, and she is a stunning athlete," McLane said of Cunningham, via The Daily Mirror.

"I flew to Las Vegas and watched them in action against the Aces, and I would love to have Sophia Cunningham in WOW, because she takes down the competition, and she makes sure that Caitlin Clark is safe on the basketball floor. We’d love to have Sophie in WOW."

Cunningham, of course, drew the ire of WNBA fans in a game last month after she came to the defense of Clark, who was fouled earlier in the game, by committing a flagrant foul of her own, which resulted in a huge scrum on the court and ejections.

Jacy Sheldon poked Clark in the eye. She was also pushed to the floor by Marina Mabrey. Cunningham wrapped up Sheldon under the basket on a hard foul in the fourth quarter, and the two were ejected.

"During that, it was just part of the game. I think the refs had a lot to do with that. It was a build-up for a couple years now of them just not protecting the star player of the WNBA," Cunningham told reporters days after the team lost to the Golden State Valkyries. "At the end of the day, I'm going to protect my teammates. That's what I do."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.