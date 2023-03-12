Expand / Collapse search
Pro wrestling legend Arn Anderson reveals son, Barrett, passed away at 37

Anderson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Arn Anderson, the pro wrestling legend who currently works for All Elite Wrestling, revealed Saturday his son Barrett had died. He was 37.

Anderson shared the update on Twitter. It is unclear how Barrett died.

Atmosphere during TBS's AEW Dynamite Los Angeles Debut After Party at The Forum on June 1, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

"Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent," he wrote on his podcast’s Twitter account. "Our older son Barrett passed away.

"I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them. Barrett was just 37."

Those in the industry sent their condolences to Anderson and his family on social media.

Anderson currently works in AEW as a road agent and has appeared on-screen. His other son, Brock, last appeared with his father on "AEW Dark" as part of a tag team with Brian Pillman Jr.

Anderson, whose real name is Martin Lunde, started his career in Georgia Championship Wrestling and was a key member of one of the original heel factions – The Four Horseman. He was partnered with Ric Flair and Tully Blanchard when it was created in 1985.

Arn Anderson attends GalaxyCon Raleigh 2019 at Raleigh Convention Center on July 25, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

He was a four-time National Wrestling Alliance/World Championship Wrestling TV Champion and a four-time NWA Southeastern Tag-Team Champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 along with the rest of The Four Horsemen stable.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.