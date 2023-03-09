AEW star Wardlow's TNT championship belt stolen in San Francisco after car break-in

All Elite Wrestling's Wardlow was scheduled to appear on the tour's next stop in Sacramento with his championship belt, but he took to social media shortly after midnight on Wednesday to reveal that the prized item had been stolen.

Wardlow, whose full name is Michael Austin Wardlow, was using a rental car while in San Francisco earlier this week for a pay-per-view event at the Chase Center.

The video Wardlow posted showed a vehicle with multiple broken windows, and he revealed that several items had been taken from the car — including the prestigious belt.

Wardlow reported the burglary on around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday night, San Francisco police said.

Authorities said he parked the car in the 2400 block of California Street and was gone for approximately three hours. When he returned, he saw the broken windows and quickly learned that multiple items were taken.

"Well, thanks to the person who broke into my rental car and took absolutely everything from me. My TNT title, my gear, my boots, my whole life were in those bags," Wardlow said in the video.

Wardlow had just won the AEW TNT Championship at the "Revolution" event roughly 48 hours before the break-in.

Despite the setback, he vowed to still compete saying, "One way or another I'm gonna make it to Sacramento."

Wardlow unsuccessfully defended his newly-won title against East Palo Alto's Powerhouse Hobbs on Wednesday at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center.

A wallet, a computer, and several personal items were also stolen, according to police.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday afternoon.

Wardlow added that if he caught those responsible their "jaw would be as shattered as this glass is."