Pro snooker player admits stealing brother's corpse for send-off at pub: 'I said I was going to see him again'

British professional snooker player Jimmy White made quite the admission during a recent interview, saying that he took his brother's dead body to a pub following his funeral as a final farewell before laying him to rest.

White told TalkSport about the moment he decided to take the corpse of his brother Martin to a local pub in 1996.

"We were all in shock and were in floods of tears for hours and hours," White explained to the outlet. "All of a sudden I said I was going to see him again. A couple of them tried to stop me. I went over and there was a big padlock on a chain. I kicked this chain and the padlock fell off."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This all occurred inside the funeral home, and White said he was filled with emotions, laughing and crying at the same time over his brother.

Then, he had the most wild idea.

WOMEN'S POOL TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP FEATURES 2 TRANSGENDER PLAYERS AFTER BEATING FEMALE COMPETITION

"'Let's take him out,'" White said to those with him. "I took him to a couple of places for a drink, then to my brother's house and took him back about 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. I put him back exactly how he was and tried to put the chain back."

White didn't get away with the act, as authorities showed up to handcuff him.

"About two days later, the police came to arrest me for breaking and entering, but when I explained the story to them they said nothing had been stolen and if you go and apologize then everything should be fine," White said.

White didn't try to shrug off his actions, admitting during the interview that they were "insane." However, he also admitted his thought that it was the right thing to do at the time.

White is among the top 100 snooker players in the world (No. 93 on the list), and is hoping to qualify in the World Snooker Championship.

He hasn't been to the world championships since 2006, and he kept his hopes of reaching that stage again alive in the early hours of Wednesday after coming back to beat Ukrainian Anton Kazakov, a 20-year-old snooker player.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

White tallied six straight frames after beating down 7-3 to defeat Kazakov.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.