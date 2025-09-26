Expand / Collapse search
Golf

Pro golfer Jake Knapp mourns death of girlfriend Makena White, remembered as 'one of a kind'

Details surrounding the 28-year-old's cause of death were not released

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 26

Makena White, the girlfriend of PGA Tour golfer Jake Knapp, has died, her loved ones confirmed. She was 28.

"Hi everyone - this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week," a social media post read. "She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie." 

The names Nelly and Fergie refer to White's beloved dogs.

Jake Knapp hugs his girlfriend, Makena White

Jake Knapp hugs his girlfriend, Makena White, while walking off the 18th green during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort the Champion Course, Feb. 27, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.  (Ben Jared/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

The post also highlighted White's remarkable ability to make a lasting impact on others.

"Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule."

The announcement also encouraged support for the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund.  

"If you would like to honour Makena’s memory, donations to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund would mean a lot."

Jake Knapp with Makena White

Jake Knapp embraces Makena White during the third round of the Masters in Augusta, Ga., April 13, 2024. (Adam Cairns/USA Today Network)

White's mother, Crystal, began visiting the clinic in 2018, after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. In a 2022 social media post, White announced her mother's death.

Additional details surrounding White's cause of death were not released.

Fox News Digital requested comment from Knapp's representatives but did not immediately receive a response. 

Knapp is not part of the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup in New York. Last month's FedEx St. Jude Championship marked the most recent time Knapp competed in a pro golf event.

Makena White congratulates Jake Knapp

Jake Knapp is congratulated by girlfriend Makena White after shooting a course record 59 in the first round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach, Fla. (Jeff Romance/Palm Beach Post/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

On Knapp's birthday in May, White described the golfer as her "very best friend."

White attended the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, where Knapp tied for 55th place.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

