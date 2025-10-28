Pro Football Hall of Famer Antonio Gates 'has not been involved' in poker scandal, spokesperson says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Antonio Gates, a member of the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, categorically denied any connection to the sprawling gambling scandal that sent shockwaves across the NBA and the sports world at larger.

Denise White, Gates’ business manager, issued a statement dismissing reports linking the former NFL tight end to alleged mafia-backed poker schemes.

"Antonio Gates has not been involved nor has he been accused of any wrongdoing, assertions to the contrary are false and without merit. There will be no further comments on this matter," White, EAG Sports Management CEO, said in a statement released on Monday.

On Sunday, podcaster and television host Pablo Torre reported that Gates allegedly "hosted" and also "played in" a fraudulent poker game. The game in question reportedly took place in Miami. Furthermore, Torre claimed Curtis Meeks also "organized" the illegal affair.

Meeks was among more than 30 individuals named in unsealed indictments last week. Gates' name was not listed in the federal documents.

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former NBA player Damon Jones were among the notable figures arrested by federal investigators.

Federal investigators accused Rozier of revealing privileged information about player availability, which was allegedly used to influence prop bets. Billups, the 2004 NBA Finals MVP, was linked to the organization and execution of complex illegal poker operations. Jones was also associated with the sophisticated scheme.

Investigators said the illegal operation was highly organized and targeted players under the guise of legitimacy. However, the games were structured in a way that prevented fair outcomes.

According to an FBI indictment, the illegal gambling ring had ties to La Cosa Nostra, the Italian mafia.

Gates spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the Chargers organization.

During that time, he was named to eight Pro Bowls. He is the Chargers' receptions leader. He finished his standout career with 116 receiving touchdowns.

Gates' path to the NFL was unconventional. He elected to play basketball instead of football in college. He then went undrafted in 2003.

Gates is a member of the Chargers Hall of Fame.

