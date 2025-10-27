Clippers fans shout 'F-B-I' chants at Trail Blazers players in wake of Chauncey Billups arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBA fans will chant all sorts of things to get into the heads of their opponents, especially while shooting free throws.

Well, Los Angeles Clippers fans decided to taunt the Portland Trail Blazers about the recent illegal gambling bombshell that led to the arrest of head coach Chauncey Billups last week.

Clippers fans chanted "F-B-I" as the Blazers were taking free throws during Los Angeles’ 114-107 victory on Sunday night.

It’s been less than a week since Billups, along with more than two dozen people associated with a massive FBI investigation, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a gambling ring involving rigged poker games and sports betting.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former NBA guard Damon Jones were also among those arrested by the FBI in connection with the two separate gambling cases.

Billups, through a statement from his attorney, denied any wrongdoing as he is allegedly part of the rigged poker games the FBI investigated. He was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

"Anyone who knows Chauncey Billups knows he is a man of integrity; men of integrity do not cheat and defraud others," a statement from attorney Chris Heywood read.

NBA HALL OF FAMER CHAUNCEY BILLUPS DENIES WRONGDOING AFTER ARREST IN FBI GAMBLING PROBE

"To believe that Chauncey Billups did what the federal government is accusing him of is to believe that he would risk his Hall of Fame legacy, his reputation, and his freedom. He would not jeopardize those things for anything, let alone a card game."

Heywood claimed that Billups "has never and would never gamble on basketball games, provide insider information, or sacrifice the trust of his team and the League, as it would tarnish the game he has devoted his entire life to."

Billups and his legal team intend to fight the allegations "with the same tenacity that marked his 28-year career."

The poker games had alleged tied to the La Cosa Nostra crime families, where Billups and Jones, dubbed the "face cards," were allegedly used as celebrity figures to entice competitors to play in the games.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) stated that, in April 2019, Billups was among five defendants who "organized and participated in rigged poker games" in Las Vegas where a "rigged shuffling machine" was used. One victim of the game is said to have lost at least $50,000. Another defendant texted another co-conspirator that Billups should purposely lose a hand to avoid any cheating allegations.

Also during that game, one defendant said one of the victims "acted like he wanted Chauncey to have his money" because he was "star-struck" by the NBA legend, per officials.

Billups and Rozier were both placed on immediate leave of absence by the NBA this past Thursday.

"We are aware of the allegations involving head coach Chauncey Billups, and the Trail Blazers are fully cooperating with the investigation," the team said. "Billups has been placed on immediate leave, and Tiago Splitter will assume head coaching duties in the interim. Any further questions should be directed to the NBA."

Billups is set to be arraigned at a federal courthouse in New York on Nov. 24.

In Billups’ absence, the Trail Blazers are being led by interim head coach Tiago Splitter, the ex-Brazilian star for the San Antonio Spurs. The Trail Blazers are 1-2 to start the season.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.