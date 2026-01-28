Pro Football Hall of Fame voter reveals reason why he snubbed Bill Belichick on first ballot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the first known voters who didn’t choose Bill Belichick as a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer has explained his choice.

The Kansas City Star’s Vahe Gregorian wrote a column Wednesday revealing he was one of at least 11 Hall of Fame voters who didn’t vote for Belichick, which shocked the football world when the news surfaced Tuesday.

While that report stated Belichick’s involvement in scandals with the New England Patriots like Spygate and Deflategate, Gregorian, who has been covering the league for nearly 40 years, said that wasn’t his reason for leaving the coach off his ballot.

Gregorian said the "curious selection dynamics" from the Hall led to him to cast his votes elsewhere.

Belichick was a part of a five-person pool separate from the 15-man modern-era ballot, in which each voter is tasked with selecting just three members to enter the Hall. Among those are three senior candidates, a contributor and a coach.

TOM BRADY PERPLEXED OVER BILL BELICHICK FAILING TO MAKE HALL OF FAME ON FIRST BALLOT

Belichick was the coach on this year’s ballot, while, coincidentally, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was the contributor nominee.

But Gregorian explained why he chose to cast his three votes for the three senior members — Ken Anderson, Roger Craig and L.C. Greenwood — all of whom he believed deserved a spot in Canton.

Gregorian said he felt "duty-bound" to cast his votes for the senior candidates, believing they were looking at possibly their last chances to get into the Hall.

"All three have been long deserving of induction in the Hall," he wrote in his column. "All three have been, well, snubbed for decades."

Gregorian said Belichick would inevitably get in, but once he saw that he didn’t procure the necessary 80% of votes on his first ballot, the veteran writer understood the vitriol and backlash that was received once news broke.

"At the risk of contradicting my own vote, really, [Belichick] shouldn’t even have to wait," Gregorian’s column said. "I understand why people are offended that he isn’t going in the first moment he can.

"I felt more compelled by what I perceive to be last chances and looming lost causes within the system as we have it — a system I hope the Hall will see fit to change now."

Kraft called Belichick the "greatest coach of all time," while Tom Brady said he couldn’t fathom why his old mentor in Foxborough, Massachusetts, isn’t heading to Canton, Ohio, this summer.

Many others, including Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt, Ryan Clark and Pat McAfee all shared their disbelief after reading the news.

Belichick has the second-most wins by a head coach all time behind only the great Don Shula. Belichick won six Super Bowls in New England and two while a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants.

While Gregorian was brave enough to face the backlash, it’s unknown whether the other writers who didn’t vote for Belichick will reveal themselves.

