Pittsburgh Steelers

Priest blesses Steelers end zone where Ravens kicker misses playoff-clinching field goal

Tyler Loop's wide-right kick sends Pittsburgh to playoffs, ending Baltimore's season in heartbreak

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers called in a holy reinforcement before Sunday’s divisional showdown against the Baltimore Ravens, and it seemed to have worked. 

Before kickoff on Sunday night, a priest was seen blessing the end zone where Ravens kicker Ravens kicker Tyler Loop would eventually miss the would-be walk-off field goal that would have sent Baltimore into the playoffs. 

Tyler Loop reacts to missed field goal

Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop (33) reacts after a missed field goal attempt in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

"This is a priest who is spreading holy water in that end zone," NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico said after the game during the "Sunday Night Football" broadcast. 

"The Catholic community in Pittsburgh is really strong, and its ties to the Steelers are everywhere," Tirico added with a laugh. "And down at that end zone, Tyler Loop misses the field goal and allows the Steelers to win."

 "So it’s not Tyler Loop’s fault," Cris Collinsworth chuckled. 

"As with everything in football, it’s at a higher power," Tirico responded. 

Tyler Loop reacts to missed kicked

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jabrill Peppers (40) reacts after Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop (33) missed a field goal attempt in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

RAVENS' SEASON ENDS IN HEARTBREAK AS MISSED WALK-OFF FIELD GOAL GIVES STEELERS FINAL PLAYOFF SPOT

Loop, who was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, had a chance to clinch the AFC North title for the Ravens and secure their place in the playoffs when he lined up for the 44-yard field goal attempt. 

But the rookie’s kick sailed wide right just as time expired, sending the Steelers into the playoffs and ending the Ravens’ season on a heartbreaking note.

"I just want to say I’m super grateful to Baltimore – the organization, the city – just how they’ve embraced me this year. It’s been incredible," Loop said, speaking to reporters in the locker room. "For it to end like that just sucks, and I want to do better." 

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on Jan. 4, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Loop said he wrote down a prayer before the game, which he returned to read after the missed field goal.

"Faith is a big part of my life," he said. "It’s such a fortunate thing to be here, even going back – just being placed in Baltimore with this team has been the biggest blessing of my life, and I’m super grateful for it."   

