Priest blesses Steelers end zone where Ravens kicker misses playoff-clinching field goal

The Pittsburgh Steelers called in a holy reinforcement before Sunday’s divisional showdown against the Baltimore Ravens, and it seemed to have worked.

Before kickoff on Sunday night, a priest was seen blessing the end zone where Ravens kicker Ravens kicker Tyler Loop would eventually miss the would-be walk-off field goal that would have sent Baltimore into the playoffs.

"This is a priest who is spreading holy water in that end zone," NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico said after the game during the "Sunday Night Football" broadcast.

"The Catholic community in Pittsburgh is really strong, and its ties to the Steelers are everywhere," Tirico added with a laugh. "And down at that end zone, Tyler Loop misses the field goal and allows the Steelers to win."

"So it’s not Tyler Loop’s fault," Cris Collinsworth chuckled.

"As with everything in football, it’s at a higher power," Tirico responded.

Loop, who was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, had a chance to clinch the AFC North title for the Ravens and secure their place in the playoffs when he lined up for the 44-yard field goal attempt.

But the rookie’s kick sailed wide right just as time expired, sending the Steelers into the playoffs and ending the Ravens’ season on a heartbreaking note.

"I just want to say I’m super grateful to Baltimore – the organization, the city – just how they’ve embraced me this year. It’s been incredible," Loop said, speaking to reporters in the locker room. "For it to end like that just sucks, and I want to do better."

Loop said he wrote down a prayer before the game, which he returned to read after the missed field goal.

"Faith is a big part of my life," he said. "It’s such a fortunate thing to be here, even going back – just being placed in Baltimore with this team has been the biggest blessing of my life, and I’m super grateful for it."