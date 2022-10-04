Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
President Biden congratulates Aaron Judge on record-breaking home run

'History made, more history to make'

Ryan Morik
Aaron Judge surpassed Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season by an American League player with his 62nd home run of the year.

Everyone is sending out congratulations, including the president.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a doubleheader at Globe Life Field Oct. 4, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.  (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

"Congrats @TheJudge44 on home run 62. History made, more history to make," President Biden tweeted Tuesday.

Judge set the record in the first inning of the Yankees' second game of a day-night doubleheader in Texas.

The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run, his 62nd of the season, during the first inning in the second game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Yankees hope they'll visit Biden at the White House as World Series champions. The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves had their White House visit last week.