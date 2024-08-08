President Biden asks for direction during Rangers' World Series celebration at White House: 'What am I doing?'

President Biden hosted the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers at the White House on Thursday.

The president shared a few jokes shortly after he entered the East Room of the White House. Biden even complimented Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on his suit, saying, "Looking good, Nathan."

After Biden gave a few remarks about the Rangers' championship season, manager Bruce Bochy presented him with a customized jersey. Biden then held up the jersey and posed for a photo. Bochy also gave the president a pair of cowboy boots.

Moments later, Biden asked, "All right, what am I doing now?" as the guests and players laughed.

The president followed up what appeared to be a joke by asking a military aide who approached him if they were trying to take one of the gifts he had just received.

"Are you stealing my jersey?" he asked, before cracking a smile and eventually handing off the personalized gift.

After a couple of seconds of awkwardly standing on the stage, the president raised both hands as music played in the background.

"Distinguished guests, please remain in your seats as the president departs," the emcee then announced. Biden left the stage and greeted two children seated in the first row.

The president then faced the Rangers players and gave them a military-style salute before turning back around and walking out of the room.

The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games last year to claim the franchise's first World Series title.

Shortstop Corey Seager was the series MVP.

The Rangers entered Thursday in third place in the AL West.

