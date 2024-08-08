Expand / Collapse search
Texas Rangers

President Biden asks for direction during Rangers' World Series celebration at White House: 'What am I doing?'

The Rangers visited the White House to celebrate their 2023 World Series victory

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
President Biden hosted the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers at the White House on Thursday. 

The president shared a few jokes shortly after he entered the East Room of the White House. Biden even complimented Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on his suit, saying, "Looking good, Nathan."

After Biden gave a few remarks about the Rangers' championship season, manager Bruce Bochy presented him with a customized jersey. Biden then held up the jersey and posed for a photo. Bochy also gave the president a pair of cowboy boots.

Moments later, Biden asked, "All right, what am I doing now?" as the guests and players laughed. 

Joe Biden speaks

President Biden speaks as he welcomes the Texas Rangers to celebrate their 2023 World Series title in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Aug. 8, 2024.  (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

The president followed up what appeared to be a joke by asking a military aide who approached him if they were trying to take one of the gifts he had just received.

"Are you stealing my jersey?" he asked, before cracking a smile and eventually handing off the personalized gift.

After a couple of seconds of awkwardly standing on the stage, the president raised both hands as music played in the background.

Bruce Bochy and Joe Biden

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy presents President Biden with a team jersey during an event to celebrate the team's World Series championship in the East Room at the White House Aug. 8, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Distinguished guests, please remain in your seats as the president departs," the emcee then announced. Biden left the stage and greeted two children seated in the first row. 

The president then faced the Rangers players and gave them a military-style salute before turning back around and walking out of the room.

Joe Biden looks on during a ceremony

President Biden during a celebration in honor of the 2023 World Series champions, the Texas Rangers, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Aug. 8, 2024.  (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games last year to claim the franchise's first World Series title. 

Shortstop Corey Seager was the series MVP.

The Rangers entered Thursday in third place in the AL West.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.