Biden hosts Texas Rangers at White House to celebrate 2023 World Series championship

The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 in the World Series

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
The Texas Rangers visited the White House Thursday and were congratulated by President Biden on their 2023 World Series championship.

The Rangers won the series 4-1 over the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Corey Seager was named World Series MVP.

President Biden detailed their path to the World Series, which included failing to win the division on the last day of the regular season and having to play in the wild-card round. 

Bruce Bochy and Joe Biden

Texas Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy, left, presents President Biden with a team jersey during an event to celebrate the team's 2023 World Series championship Aug. 8, 2024, in Washington, D.C.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Rangers swept the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL wild-card round and swept the Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS. 

The 46th president of the United States noted the Rangers got their "revenge" on the Houston Astros in the ALCS, which drew a vociferous cheer from the family and friends in attendance for the ceremony.

President Biden shouted out multiple players for their contributions during their run to the championship.

Joe Biden speaks

President Biden speaks as he welcomes the Texas Rangers to celebrate their 2023 World Series championship in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Aug. 8, 2024.  (Mandal Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

"The standout pitcher. Nathan (Eovaldi). Major League record with five wins in a single postseason."  Biden said. "(Adolis) Garcia. Another major league record. Most RBIs in a single (post)season."

Biden joked about how, if the Rangers win another world series, manager Bruce Bochy would have to either put his fifth World Series ring on his thumb or another hand because last fall was the manager's fourth career world series win.

Bruce Bochy and Joe Biden

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy gives President Biden a pair of cowboy boots during an event to celebrate the Texas Rangers' 2023 World Series championship. (Mandal Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

But it does not look likely that the Rangers are going to win a second consecutive World Series, let alone make the playoffs. The defending champs are 54-61, third in the AL West and 9½ games back of the final wild-card spot.

The Rangers gave Biden a No. 46 jersey with his name on the back and some cowboy boots with the Rangers' World Series championship logo.

Following the ceremony, the Rangers traveled to New York to play the New York Yankees Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET.

