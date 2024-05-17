Expand / Collapse search
Preakness Stakes 2024: Mystik Dan eyes Triple Crown, Bob Baffert returns seeking record-extending win

Baffert holds the record with 8 victories at the Preakness

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published | Updated
The first Triple Crown winner since 2018 is on the line this weekend as Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan competes in the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore this weekend. 

Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert, who was not eligible to enter a horse at the Kentucky Derby because of his ban at Churchill Downs, is also making his return to the Triple Crown races on Saturday with Imagination as he seeks his record-extending ninth win at the Preakness.  

Bob Baffert talks to the media

Trainer Bob Baffert speaks with reporters ahead of the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course on Friday, May 17, 2024 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Mystik Dan will be ridden by jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. in hopes of becoming the first Triple Crown winner since Baffert’s Justify won it in 2018. 

"He didn't win the Derby without the job Brian did. I'm thrilled Brian is finally getting the credit he deserves," McPeek racing said last week. 

Read below for more on the racing field, odds, and where to watch.  

Imagination works out at Preakness

Preakness Stakes entrant Imagination works out ahead of the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Who is racing, and what are the betting odds?

  1. Mugatu (Joe Bravo) 20-1
  2. Uncle Heavy (Irad Ortiz Jr.) 20-1
  3. Catching Freedom (Flavien Prat) 7-2
  4. Mystik Dan (Brian Hernandez Jr.) 8-5
  5. Seize the Grey (Jamie Torres) 12-1
  6. Just Steel (Joel Rosario) 12-1
  7. Tuscan Gold (Tyler Gaffalione) 9-2
  8. Imagination (Frankie Dettori) 3-1

Who are the favorites to win?

Mystik Dan leaves the track

Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness Stakes entrant Mystik Dan leaves the track after a workout ahead of the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Muth, a Baffert-trained colt, was the early favorite heading into the Preakness this week until it was announced that Zedan Racing Stables had ruled the horse out after it spiked a fever. 

"We are incredibly disappointed that Muth won't be able to run in the Preakness due to high fever," the group said in a statement Wednesday. "Based on the recommendation of our trainer, we are giving priority to the horse's long-term health and keeping him from this race. We expect Muth to fully recover soon."

Baffert will still have a horse entered this weekend, but the heavy favorite following Muth’s exit is none other than Kenny McPeek’s Mystik Dan. 

How to watch?

  • Where: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Maryland
  • When: May 18, 2024
  • Projected post time: 6:50 p.m. ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Purse: $2 million

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.