Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan to run in Preakness, keeping Triple Crown alive

Mystik Dan, the winner of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, will keep alive the chance of seeing another Triple Crown winner after trainer Kenny McPeek confirmed Saturday that the three-year-old colt will race in the Preakness Stakes next weekend.

McPeek Racing made the announcement a week from the 149th running of the second leg of the Triple Crown , which takes place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 18.

"Mystik Dan is well and acts like he'll be ready to run in the Preakness. I've discussed the decision with owners Lance Gasaway, Daniel Hamby, Brent Gasaway and Scot Hamby, and we plan to run May 18th," McPeek said in a statement.

"The colt's had a good week. He will travel to Baltimore Sunday."

McPeek also confirmed that jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. will ride Mystik Dan in the race.

"He didn't win the Derby without the job Brian did. I'm thrilled Brian is finally getting the credit he deserves."

Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby in true photo-finish fashion. It was just the 10th Kentucky Derby decided by a nose — the closest margin in horse racing — and the first since 1996.

McPeek last won the Preakness in 2020 with filly Swiss Skydiver.

The last Triple Crown winner, Justify, was trained by Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

