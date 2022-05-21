Preakness Stakes 2022: Early Voting overcomes favorite Epicenter to win second leg of Triple Crown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Early Voting won the 2022 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, overcoming favorite Epicenter.

Trailing in the middle of the pack for most of the race, Early Voting pulled ahead through the final stretch – winning it by just 1 ¼ lengths ahead of Epicenter, the runner-up at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month.

Epicenter was the favorite heading into the nine-horse race at 3-2 but landed another second-place finish followed by Creative Minister

Rich Strike, who did not compete at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore , won the first leg of the Triple Crown earlier this month after pulling off one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history.






