Horse Racing
Published

Preakness Stakes 2022: Early Voting overcomes favorite Epicenter to win second leg of Triple Crown

It was the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes from the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Early Voting won the 2022 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, overcoming favorite Epicenter.

Trailing in the middle of the pack for most of the race, Early Voting pulled ahead through the final stretch – winning it by just 1 ¼ lengths ahead of Epicenter, the runner-up at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month. 

Epicenter was the favorite heading into the nine-horse race at 3-2 but landed another second-place finish followed by Creative Minister

KENTUCKY DERBY 2022 RESULTS: RICH STRIKE PULLS OFF INCREDIBLE UPSET IN FIRST LEG OF TRIPLE CROWN

Rich Strike, who did not compete at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, won the first leg of the Triple Crown earlier this month after pulling off one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.


 

