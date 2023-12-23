Pistons tie depressing NBA record as massive losing streak hits 26 games

The Detroit Pistons are in a rare fraternity no one wants to be part of.

After their 126-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, they tied the all-time record with their 26th consecutive defeat.

Only the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers and 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers have lost as many games consecutively.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

To put that losing streak into perspective, both the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks have won a game more recently than the Pistons.

The Pistons' last victory came way back on Oct. 28 against the Chicago Bulls. That win put their record at 2-2, and it was actually their second consecutive win.

Now, they are 2-26, on pace for just a five-win season – that would give them 77 losses.

SHAQ BLASTS CHRIS 'MAD DOG' RUSSO FOR SNUBBING HIM AMONG TOP CENTERS: 'I WILL SMACK THE S--- OUTTA THAT DUDE'

"None of us went through this, ever," center Isaiah Stewart said. "This is the hardest thing probably all of us went through, especially being in the pros."

"Everybody wants to win, everybody hates losing, so it’s hard," guard Cade Cunningham added. "We’ve got to be realistic as well. Can’t just keep saying the same things over and over, like we’ll get the next one. There has to be like a plan of action, so we’re just trying to figure that out."

The most losses by a team is 73, "accomplished" by the 1972-73 Sixers – the same franchise lost 72 in 2015-16, and that's the last time a team has lost 70 games in a season.

Only six teams in NBA history have lost 70-plus games – the most losses the Pistons ever had in a season was their 66 in 1979-80.

Two major holidays will have passed by the time they get back in the win column, and there's a realistic chance for a third, with New Year's approaching.

Detroit will have their chance at redemption on Tuesday when they host the Nets. They close out 2023 by heading to Boston to face the Celtics on Thursday, and then they host the Toronto Raptors next Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Their first game in 2024 will be on New Year's Day against the Houston Rockets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.