Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates shut down Paul Skenes, Olivia Dunne's boyfriend, for remainder of 2023 season

The Pirates made Skenes the top overall pick

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
It has been one wild summer for Paul Skenes, and now the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher gets to rest.

The Pirates announced Tuesday that Skenes will not pitch again this season and was placed on the development list. Skenes had been pitching in the Florida Complex League, Single-A and Double-A. He was the No. 1 overall selection in the draft in July after he helped LSU to a national championship.

Paul Skenes pitches

Paul Skenes, #27, pitches for the Altoona Curve. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

"Our pitching and development group, as they would on most Mondays, assessed the week and planned ahead," Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said, via MLB.com. "As they got deeper into those conversations, they made the recommendation that … [Paul has] checked all the boxes that we wanted him to check post-Draft as a pro in 2023.

"They made the recommendation of, ‘Hey, this is good. We’re good for this year. Let’s focus on a full offseason and full 2024.’ We got that recommendation from them later last night and communicated with Paul today."

Paul Skenes vs Erie

Paul Skenes, #27 of the Altoona Curve, delivers a pitch in the first inning during the game against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park on Sept. 1, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

He made five appearances across the minor league levels. He threw 6 2/3 innings, allowed four runs on five hits and walked two batters. He struck out 10 more.

In the midst of his success on the field, Skenes confirmed he and LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne started dating.

"Just a small world type of thing," he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in August.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes, right, have been linked to each other. (Getty Images)

Dunne took some snaps of herself in Florida, supporting Skenes at some of his games. She is preparing for her senior season with the Tigers after a fourth-place finish in the NCAA Championships.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.