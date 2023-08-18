Top MLB prospect confirms relationship with LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne: ‘A small world type of thing’

The No. 1 pick of the 2023 MLB Draft confirmed rumors he is dating LSU gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne.

Paul Skenes, a pitcher in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, opened up about his relationship with Dunne in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Skenes and Dunne started dating while his best friend at LSU was dating Dunne’s roommate, Skenes told the Post-Gazette.

OLIVIA DUNNE DATING RUMORS SWIRL AFTER LATEST PIRATES-THEMED SOCIAL MEDIA POST

"Just a small world type of thing," Skenes said.

Dunne recently fueled rumors she was dating the former LSU baseball star with a slew of social media posts.

The gymnast posted on her Instagram story a mirror selfie in a Pittsburgh Pirates ball cap. She included her location on the photo as Fort Myers, Florida. The New York Post noted that Dunne was in Bradenton, Florida, last month and that her grandparents live about three hours away from the town.

Skenes is playing for the Low-A Marauders in Bradenton, and Dunne attended his debut Tuesday.

After helping LSU to the national championship at the College World Series, Skenes signed his deal with the Pirates, which included a record-breaking $9.2 million bonus.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dunne is a star herself, amassing 4.3 million followers on Instagram ahead of her senior season at LSU .

Skenes said the shared fame has helped them grow closer while noting it can be a challenge at times.

"It’s nice, for sure," Skenes told the Post-Gazette. "It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge by ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s nice to be able to have that conversation. She does get it. I do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it. It does irk me. I don’t have any control over it. She really doesn’t either. I’m sure it’ll get better as I go up levels, but that’s something I want for her."

Skenes struck out two batters in one inning of work during his Single-A debut Tuesday night.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report