Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

MLB

Pirates great and World Series champion Dave Parker dies, team announces

Parker learned of his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2013

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the most beloved figures in Pittsburgh Pirates history, Dave Parker, has died, the MLB franchise confirmed on Saturday. He was 74.

Parker, who was also affectionately known as "The Cobra," was named to seven MLB All-Star teams. He racked up more than 2,700 hits and hit 339 homers during his storied big league career. 

He received National League MVP honors for his standout 1978 season. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dave Parker at a MLB game

Former Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder and 1978 MVP Dave Parker during a ceremony honoring the 1979 World Series team before the Pirates hosted the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park in Pittsburgh May 25, 2024. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports)

While he is best known for his tenure with the Pirates, Parker also had stints with the Cincinnati Reds, the Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers, and two other MLB clubs.

COWBOYS GREAT, SUPER BOWL CHAMPION TOM RAFFERTY DEAD AT 70

Parker died less than two months before he was scheduled to be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.

Dave Parker attends a game

Dave Parker of the 1979 world champion Pittsburgh Pirates before a game between the Pirates and the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park May 21, 2014, in Pittsburgh. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

A moment of silence took place at the Pirates home game against the New York Mets Saturday.

Honoring Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dave Parker

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza pauses for a moment of silence to honor Pittsburgh Pirates former Hall of Fame right fielder Dave Parker before a game against the Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh June 28, 2025.  (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

Parker was a key piece of the Pirates' 1979 World Series-winning team. He was also a member of the Athletics 1989 World Series championship team.

The Pirates honored its former star, saying the news of Parker's passing left them "heartbroken."

OutKick's Ricky Cobb, host of "The Ricky Cobb Show," took to his Super 70s X feed to share his thoughts on the loss of Parker.

"I’m sad he won’t be there physically to be enshrined in Cooperstown in less than a month. But I’m happy he passed secure at last in the knowledge he will forever reside among baseball’s immortals. Have your lighter handy, St. Peter, because smoking one with the Cobra will be a privilege. #RIP," the post concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Parker went public with his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2013.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.