Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys great, Super Bowl champion Tom Rafferty dead at 70

The Cowboys legend blocked for Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman during his standout career

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Former NFL star Tom Rafferty died in Colorado Thursday, The Dallas Morning News confirmed. The 1978 Super Bowl champion was 70.

Rafferty recently had a stroke, and the former offensive lineman had been hospitalized since early May.

He played guard and center during his standout career with the Dallas Cowboys. 

Tom Rafferty looks on

Center Tom Rafferty of the Dallas Cowboys huddles with teammates during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Municipal Stadium Dec. 4, 1988, in Cleveland. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Rafferty played for the Cowboys from 1976-89. During that span, he was a key part of an offensive line that helped protect Hall of Fame quarterbacks Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman. 

VIKINGS GREAT JIM MARSHALL DEAD AT 87 AFTER ‘LENGTHY HOSPITALIZATION,’ FAMILY SAYS

Before he became a fourth-round draft pick, Rafferty played for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Rafferty earned a Super Bowl ring when the Cowboys defeated the Denver Broncos in the 1978 Super Bowl. He played in another Super Bowl after the 1978 season, albeit in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tom Rafferty

Dallas Cowboys center Tom Rafferty (64) in action against the New England Patriots at Foxboro Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Nov. 15, 1987. (Dick Raphael/USA Today Sports)

Perhaps Rafferty's most memorable career moment happened in January 1983 when he delivered the key block to help spring Tony Dorsett's record-setting 99-yard touchdown run in a game against the Minnesota Vikings. 

After his playing days, Rafferty spent time working in sports equipment sales.

He is survived by his wife, their two children and grandchildren.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.