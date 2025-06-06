Cowboys great, Super Bowl champion Tom Rafferty dead at 70

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL star Tom Rafferty died in Colorado Thursday, The Dallas Morning News confirmed. The 1978 Super Bowl champion was 70.

Rafferty recently had a stroke, and the former offensive lineman had been hospitalized since early May.

He played guard and center during his standout career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Rafferty played for the Cowboys from 1976-89. During that span, he was a key part of an offensive line that helped protect Hall of Fame quarterbacks Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman.

Before he became a fourth-round draft pick, Rafferty played for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Rafferty earned a Super Bowl ring when the Cowboys defeated the Denver Broncos in the 1978 Super Bowl. He played in another Super Bowl after the 1978 season, albeit in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Perhaps Rafferty's most memorable career moment happened in January 1983 when he delivered the key block to help spring Tony Dorsett's record-setting 99-yard touchdown run in a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

After his playing days, Rafferty spent time working in sports equipment sales.

He is survived by his wife, their two children and grandchildren.

