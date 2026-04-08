Pirates agree to massive contract extension with 19-year-old phenom

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It has to be hard for anyone to fathom being 19 years old, playing professional baseball at the highest level and earning a long-term and lucrative deal because of it.

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin won’t have to think about it anymore. He’s living it.

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Griffin and the Pirates finalized a nine-year contract extension on Wednesday. The contract is worth $140 million, according to multiple reports. The phenom was considered to be the No. 1 prospect in baseball coming into the season, according to MLB Pipeline.

He was called up to the big leagues earlier this month, making his debut on April 3. He’s not exactly off to the hottest of starts going 3-for-17 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored. But he was 2-for-4 against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

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Griffin, who turns 20 on April 24, received major backing from star pitcher Paul Skenes.

"It’s the player that we all know that he is and that he’s going to be," Skenes said. "Sometimes, it takes a little bit to break out. It was nice to see today. It’s going to be exciting to watch."

He added that Griffin was a "big leaguer through and through."

Griffin’s deal is the largest contract in Pirates history, according to MLB.com.

"It feels great knowing I will be a Pittsburgh Pirate for a long time," Griffin said. "The goal is to win every year. And I believe we can do that.

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"It will be nice to have everything behind me and now I can just go play baseball."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.