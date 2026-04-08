Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates agree to massive contract extension with 19-year-old phenom

"The goal is to win every year. And I believe we can do that," Griffin said of his new deal

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It has to be hard for anyone to fathom being 19 years old, playing professional baseball at the highest level and earning a long-term and lucrative deal because of it.

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin won’t have to think about it anymore. He’s living it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pittsburgh Pirates' Konnor Griffin practicing infield before MLB debut

Pittsburgh Pirates' Konnor Griffin takes infield practice before making his Major League Baseball debut in the Pirates' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles in Pittsburgh on April 3, 2026. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Griffin and the Pirates finalized a nine-year contract extension on Wednesday. The contract is worth $140 million, according to multiple reports. The phenom was considered to be the No. 1 prospect in baseball coming into the season, according to MLB Pipeline.

He was called up to the big leagues earlier this month, making his debut on April 3. He’s not exactly off to the hottest of starts going 3-for-17 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored. But he was 2-for-4 against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

MARLINS’ SANDY ALCANTARA EXPRESSES FRUSTRATION WITH DECISION TO BE REMOVED IN 9TH INNING

Pittsburgh Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn celebrating with Konnor Griffin after a baseball game

Pittsburgh Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn celebrates with Konnor Griffin following a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Pittsburgh on April 3, 2026. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Griffin, who turns 20 on April 24, received major backing from star pitcher Paul Skenes.

"It’s the player that we all know that he is and that he’s going to be," Skenes said. "Sometimes, it takes a little bit to break out. It was nice to see today. It’s going to be exciting to watch."

He added that Griffin was a "big leaguer through and through."

Griffin’s deal is the largest contract in Pirates history, according to MLB.com.

"It feels great knowing I will be a Pittsburgh Pirate for a long time," Griffin said. "The goal is to win every year. And I believe we can do that.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Konnor Griffin breaking his bat during a baseball game.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Konnor Griffin breaks his bat on a throw from San Diego Padres pitcher Germán Márquez and grounds out to end the bottom of the second inning in Pittsburgh on April 6, 2026. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It will be nice to have everything behind me and now I can just go play baseball."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue