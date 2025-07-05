Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies star Nick Castellanos yells at fan for berating teammate after loss: 'Crossed multiple lines'

The fan was berating Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Reds vs. Phillies Highlights | MLB on FOX Video

Reds vs. Phillies Highlights | MLB on FOX

Check out the best moments between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos had some words with fans after the team’s 9-6 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at Citizens Bank Park. 

As the camera panned to the Phillies' dugout after the final out, Castellanos was shown standing on the top step, gesturing towards the crowd and yelling towards a fan. 

Jace Kaleikau, a producer for the Phillies, who witnessed the interaction, said Castellanos was sticking up for second baseman Bryson Stott, who made the last out of the game.

Nick Castellanos looks on

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos (8) during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 21, 2025, in Denver, Colorado.  (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

Kaleikau said the fan "crossed multiple lines," while yelling towards Stott in a post to X. 

Stott entered the game in the eighth inning to replace Edmundo Sosa and grounded out to second base. With a man on first and two outs in the ninth inning, Stott came up to bat again and popped out to Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte to end the game. 

Stott has struggled this season, as the second baseman has a .236 batting average with five home runs and 35 RBI. Castellanos is one of the clubhouse leaders for the Phillies, as evidenced by the right fielder sticking up for the 27-year-old Stott. 

Bryson Stott fields ball

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott fields a ground-out by San Diego Padres' Luis Arraez during the second inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Castellanos has been a key bat in their lineup, as the right fielder has a .278 batting average with 11 home runs and 49 RBI. However, while Castellanos is a good hitter, he is a subpar defender in right field.  

The Phillies started out fast, as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The Phillies’ 3-0 lead quickly vanished as the Reds scored six unanswered runs, highlighted by a five-run third inning.

Nick Castellanos hits single

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos hits an RBI single in the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Despite the loss, the Phillies have a half-game lead over the New York Mets in the NL East.  

The Phillies (51-37) will look to rebound against the Reds (46-42) when they play the second game of their three-game series on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.