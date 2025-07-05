Phillies star Nick Castellanos yells at fan for berating teammate after loss: 'Crossed multiple lines'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos had some words with fans after the team’s 9-6 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

As the camera panned to the Phillies' dugout after the final out, Castellanos was shown standing on the top step, gesturing towards the crowd and yelling towards a fan.

Jace Kaleikau, a producer for the Phillies, who witnessed the interaction, said Castellanos was sticking up for second baseman Bryson Stott, who made the last out of the game.

Kaleikau said the fan "crossed multiple lines," while yelling towards Stott in a post to X.

Stott entered the game in the eighth inning to replace Edmundo Sosa and grounded out to second base. With a man on first and two outs in the ninth inning, Stott came up to bat again and popped out to Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte to end the game.

Stott has struggled this season, as the second baseman has a .236 batting average with five home runs and 35 RBI. Castellanos is one of the clubhouse leaders for the Phillies, as evidenced by the right fielder sticking up for the 27-year-old Stott.

Castellanos has been a key bat in their lineup, as the right fielder has a .278 batting average with 11 home runs and 49 RBI. However, while Castellanos is a good hitter, he is a subpar defender in right field.

The Phillies started out fast, as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The Phillies’ 3-0 lead quickly vanished as the Reds scored six unanswered runs, highlighted by a five-run third inning.

Despite the loss, the Phillies have a half-game lead over the New York Mets in the NL East.

The Phillies (51-37) will look to rebound against the Reds (46-42) when they play the second game of their three-game series on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

