Dodgers broadcaster Orel Hershiser brings up Astros sign-stealing scandal in Houston's historic rout over LA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Dodgers pitching great Orel Hershiser opened up old wounds on Friday night when he brought up the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal during the team's historic 18-1 rout at Dodger Stadium.

The Astros put on a show in Friday night’s series opener between the two teams and handed Los Angeles its worst loss in the history of Dodger Stadium. The beatdown was so bad that Hershiser, now a broadcaster for the Dodgers, seemed to suggest foul play.

"I don’t want to open an old wound, but in some ways, they’re swinging at these breaking balls like they know what is coming," Hershiser said in the third inning after Astros outfielder Cam Smith doubled off Dodgers rookie Ben Casparius in the third inning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS

Hershiser was referring to the Astros' 2017 World Series win over the Dodgers. It was later revealed that Houston was stealing signs with the help of video and relaying pitches to batters by banging on a trash can.

Jose Altuve, who was a member of that championship-winning team, was met with relentless "cheater" chants and boos during his at-bats. But the home crowd didn’t distract him as he homered twice while reaching base five times and driving in five runs.

DODGERS' CLAYTON KERSHAW JOINS ELITE GROUP IN MLB HISTORY AFTER REACHING 3,000 CAREER STRIKEOUTS

"Yea, that was one you want to flush as soon as possible. I don’t think there were many positives from this night," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said bluntly of the 17-deficit loss.

"I don’t think Ben [Casparius]was good tonight. It seemed like they were on everything he threw tonight."

Caparius allowed six runs and nine hits in three innings and struck out three.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Roberts said on Friday that Caparius will likely make his return to the bullpen.

"At the end of the day, he's just got to execute better. There might have been 60 throws tonight, and probably only a handful executed where he wanted them to be. And that's tough to do," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.