Phillies minor league pitcher dead at 20 after battle with cancer

The Philadelphia Phillies announced Thursday that minor leaguer pitcher Corey Phelan has died.

Phelan was just 20 years old.

"The Phillies family is extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Corey Phelan," the Phillies said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Corey’s positive presence and selflessness influenced everyone around him. While he was incredibly passionate about the game of baseball, his love for his family and his strong faith superseded everything else. We extend our deepest condolences to his family as well as his teammates and staff who were by his side, providing emotional support throughout the course of his courageous battle with cancer."

Phelan was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in April and was unable to play this season.

Phelan was able to visit the big league club at Citizens Bank Park in May.

BRAVES TIE UP NLDS AGAINST PHILLIES WITH BIG SIXTH INNING

"The kid is a fighter, and he is a strong kid. He is mentally strong. He is tough," then-manager Joe Girardi said at the time. "His whole family was here. He spoke to us, and it was pretty moving."

He signed with the Phillies in August 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He pitched to a 0.93 ERA in five games with the Florida Complex League Phillies last year.

"Corey is and will always be a special person. His smile lit up a room, and anybody who came in contact with him cherished the interaction. His memory will live on, especially with the Phillies organization," Preston Mattingly, the Phillies director of player development, said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Phillies are tied with the Atlanta Braves in an NLDS at one game apiece with Game 3 scheduled for Friday at 4:37 p.m. ET.