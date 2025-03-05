Phillies manager has awkward in-game interview as pitcher allows 3 home runs on consecutive pitches

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson had an in-game interview during a spring training game Wednesday, but he didn't get many words in.

That's because he watched his pitcher, Jesús Luzardo, give up back-to-back-to-back home runs on three consecutive pitches.

The Phillies were visiting the Detroit Tigers in Florida when Thomson had the headset on in the bottom of the second inning of a scoreless game.

During the interview, Jahmai Jones went deep off Luzardo, resulting in a typical home run call by the ESPN crew.

"Looked like a changeup," Thomson awkwardly intervened.

The next batter, Andy Ibáñez, followed with a home run of his own in nearly the same spot.

Thinking they had some time, Karl Ravech thanked Thomson for "sticking with" the broadcast crew through the back-to-back jacks. Then, Gleyber Torres came to the plate.

Torres also went deep over the left field wall, and Thomson, quite literally, was speechless.

It was a six-run second inning for Detroit, which repeated that run total in the third inning. The game ended in a 17-7 victory for Detroit.

It wasn't exactly what Luzardo wanted after posting a 5.00 ERA in just 12 starts in an injury-riddled 2024 season. He showed promise with the Miami Marlins, posting a 3.48 ERA in 2022 and 2023. He was initially an Oakland Athletics prospect.

But after his troubling 2024 campaign, the Marlins traded him away to their NL East rivals in December.

Luzardo figures to be the team's No. 5 starter in a stacked rotation led by co-aces Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, the latter of whom finished second in the NL Cy Young Award voting last season with a career-best 2.57 ERA.

Thomson replaced Joe Girardi as the Phillies' manager in 2022, which proved to be a turning point in their season. They wound up winning the pennant.

