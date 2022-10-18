Phillies' Kyle Schwarber breaks Statcast with mammoth NLCS Game 1 home run off Yu Darvish

It's a low-scoring game between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS, but fans at Petco Park witnessed one of the longest and hardest hit home runs in MLB history.

In the top of the sixth inning with a 1-0 lead, the Phillies saw Kyle Schwarber walk up to the plate for his third at-bat of the night, and he saw a Yu Darvish 87-mph cutter that he was absolutely ready for.

Schwarber used his quick hands and immediately turned on the pitch and the ball caught the entire barrel as it soared into the San Diego night to right field.

When it landed, Schwarber caught the top deck, an area that baseball rarely venture to at Petco Park and even the Padres' fans couldn't help but admire what they just witnessed.

When the results came in on the pitch via MLB Statcast, it read 488 feet and 119.7 mph off the bat of Schwarber.

To put those numbers into some perspective, It’s the fifth-hardest hit home run in MLB since 2008. New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton owns three of the top five at 121.7 mph, which is the hardest hit in that span, 121.3 mph and 119.8 mph. His teammate, Aaron Judge, hit one 121.1 mph in June 2017.

But in terms of Phillies’ records, Schwarber’s bomb takes the cake. It’s not only the longest homer of his career, but Schwarber has the longest home run by a Phillies player since Statcast arrived in 2015, MLB Network reports. It’s also the hardest hit Philly ball under Statcast.

And Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper, who homered earlier in the game, was all of us when we saw the ball pop off Schwarber’s bat.

The solo homers by Schwarber and Harper were all the Phillies needed to take Game 1 from the Padres, 2-0, as starter Zack Wheeler pitched tremendously.

He allowed just one hit to the Padres over seven innings with eight strikeouts to set the tone for the game and the series.

Game 2 will be played on Wednesday in San Diego before the series heads to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday night.