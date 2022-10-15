JT Realmuto hits inside-the-park home run to inch Phillies closer to NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies have been powered by the long ball in the NLDS, but they got a little twist with their home run count on Saturday.

In the bottom of the third inning, catcher J.T. Realmuto gave the Phillies a 4-1 lead with an inside-the-park home run.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The catcher belted a long fly ball from Colin McHugh into deep center field, over the head of Michael Harris II. Harris made every effort to make the catch, but it was just out of his reach and took a funky hop off the wall, skidding away from him.

Corner outfielders Eddie Rosario and Ronald Acuna Jr. were nowhere to be found on a backup, so Harris had to race over to field the ball, but Realmuto was full steam ahead.

There was a play at the plate, but the throw was late.

PHILLIES, AARON NOLA DOMINATE BRAVES IN GAME 3 OF NLDS; PHILADELPHIA TAKES 2-1 SERIES LEAD

It was the first inside-the-park home run in the postseason since Rafael Devers did it in Game 4 of the 2017 ALDS against the Houston Astros.

Brandon Marsh opened up the scoring in the second inning with a three-run homer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Phillies are one win away from advancing to their first NLCS since 2010 in what would be a stunning upset over the defending champion Atlanta Braves, who finished the regular season with the best record in baseball from June 1 on.