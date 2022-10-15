Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Phillies
Published

JT Realmuto hits inside-the-park home run to inch Phillies closer to NLCS

Phillies are one win away from advancing to first NLCS since 2010

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Philadelphia Phillies have been powered by the long ball in the NLDS, but they got a little twist with their home run count on Saturday.

In the bottom of the third inning, catcher J.T. Realmuto gave the Phillies a 4-1 lead with an inside-the-park home run.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) slides into home for a home run during the third inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) slides into home for a home run during the third inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The catcher belted a long fly ball from Colin McHugh into deep center field, over the head of Michael Harris II. Harris made every effort to make the catch, but it was just out of his reach and took a funky hop off the wall, skidding away from him.

Corner outfielders Eddie Rosario and Ronald Acuna Jr. were nowhere to be found on a backup, so Harris had to race over to field the ball, but Realmuto was full steam ahead.

There was a play at the plate, but the throw was late.

PHILLIES, AARON NOLA DOMINATE BRAVES IN GAME 3 OF NLDS; PHILADELPHIA TAKES 2-1 SERIES LEAD

It was the first inside-the-park home run in the postseason since Rafael Devers did it in Game 4 of the 2017 ALDS against the Houston Astros.

Brandon Marsh opened up the scoring in the second inning with a three-run homer. 

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) runs after his home run inside the park during the third inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) runs after his home run inside the park during the third inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Phillies are one win away from advancing to their first NLCS since 2010 in what would be a stunning upset over the defending champion Atlanta Braves, who finished the regular season with the best record in baseball from June 1 on.