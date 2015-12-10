Phillies get Rays' Goeddel in winter meetings draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Philadelphia Phillies have made Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Tyler Goeddel the first selection in baseball's winter meetings draft.

The Rays and New York Yankees each lost two players in the draft Thursday that is mostly for veteran minor leaguers who were left off their team's 40-man roster. There were 16 players taken in the major league portion, known as the Rule 5 draft.

San Diego was busy after the draft, acquiring Rule 5 pick Jabari Blash from Oakland as the player to be named in a Dec. 2 deal in which the Padres received Drew Pomeranz and Jose Torres for Yonder Alonso and Marc Rzepczynski.

The Padres also dealt for the Rockies' draft pick, St. Louis right-hander Luis Perdomo, for a player to be named or cash.