Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies' Bryson Stott's armband helps reveal gender of a friend's baby during game

Stott wore a pink armband during the Phillies' game against the Dodgers

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott went the extra mile to help a friend make a special announcement. 

During the Phillies' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park Saturday, Stott wore a unique piece of equipment for an in-game baby gender reveal. 

Stott wore a pink armband when he walked into the batter's box for the first time in Saturday's game. Phillies broadcaster Tom McCarthy announced the second baseman's friend, Ryan Stevens, would soon be a father to a baby girl.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bryson Stott

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia April 5, 2025. (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

PHILLIES INFIELDER BRYSON STOTT'S CUSTOM BAT TAKES YOU BACK TO SCHOOL AT LITTLE LEAGUE CLASSIC

Stevens created Stott's custom cleats the past couple of years. Last year, Stott was profiled in BillyPenn.com. 

Bryson Stott doubled up

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott is doubled off first base after a lineout during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia April 5, 2025. (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

According to the story, Stevens has produced more than a dozen pairs of custom cleats for Scott since 2023.

Stevens has customized shoes for other Philadelphia professional athletes, including 76ers star Tyrese Maxey.

In February, Eagles safety Cooper DeJean wore a pair of custom shoes made by Stevens.

Bryson Stott at batter's box

Bryson Stott of the Philadelphia Phillies strikes out in the fourth inning during a game against the Washington Nationals at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Aug. 20, 2023, in South Williamsport, Pa. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stott finished Saturday's game with one hit in three plate appearances. The defending World Series champion Dodgers continued their strong start to the 2025 season, defeating the Phillies 3-1.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.