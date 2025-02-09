Eagles rookie, celebrating his 22nd birthday, records pick-6 in Super Bowl LIX for first NFL interception

Cooper DeJean’s Super Bowl birthday got that much more special in the second quarter on Sunday.

The rookie cornerback, who turned 22 on Sunday, has been a young star for the Eagles secondary, and in the big game, he gave everyone a reminder of how good he is.

On 3rd-and-16, coming off being sacked on back-to-back plays, Patrick Mahomes rolled out and looked for DeAndre Hopkins, but DeJean was right there to pick it off.

Then, with blockers in front, he took it all the way to the house to put the Eagles up 17-0.

It was also the first interception of his NFL career.

The lights were on Saquon Barkley, who was celebrating his 28th birthday in New Orleans, but he was rather quiet in the first half. It's been a defensive showing for the Birds, though, as they have kept the Chiefs offense quiet.

Teams are 12-1 in the Super Bowl after taking an interception to the house; the one loss was by the Atlanta Falcons, who led the Patriots, 28-3, in Super Bowl LI but then allowed 31 unanswered points for the most devastating loss in Super Bowl history.

DeJean was picked in the second round of the NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was twice named to the Big Ten's First Team and was the conference's defensive back of the year in 2023.

During the regular season, he had 51 tackles, one forced fumble, three recoveries and six pass breakups.

The 17-point deficit is the largest Kansas City has faced since its 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers four years ago.

