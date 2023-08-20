Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies infielder Bryson Stott's custom bat takes you back to school at Little League Classic

Stott broke out custom-made No. 2 pencil bat for Little Leaguers to see

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
At one point or another in your academic career, the No. 2 pencil was the writing utensil of choice.

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott, playing in the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Sunday night as part of the Little League World Series festivities, decided to pay homage to the tried-and-true pencil with a custom-made bat.

When Stott walked into the batter’s box for his first at-bat against the Washington Nationals, his bat, made by the company Victus, looked just like the No. 2 pencil with eraser and all.

Bryson Stott at batter's box

Bryson Stott of the Philadelphia Phillies strikes out during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Sunday, August 20, 2023, in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

It even had the green metal piece between the eraser and yellow pencil, making it look so realistic that it went viral on social media.

"10/10 custom bat from Bryson Stott," one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another said, "Bryson Stott’s No. 2 pencil is perfect for the #LittleLeagueClassic."

With tons of Little Leaguers in the stands, Stott clearly wanted to flash back to those days when he was just a kid in school who loved baseball. This was the perfect way to do so.

Stott ended up finishing his night at the plate 1-for-4 with a run scored, though the Phillies fell to the Nats, 4-3, to move to 67-57 on the year.

Bryson Stott interacts with Little Leaguers

Bryson Stott of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a photo with a fan at Lamade Stadium before the game against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, August 20, 2023, in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Katherine Woolson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Stott was among the Phillies who enjoyed their time in Williamsport and interacting with the Little Leaguers who were in town for the global phenomena that is the Little League World Series.

He was joined by teammates, including Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner, who signed autographs, took pictures and enjoyed watching some of the tournament before their evening game.

MLB introduced the Little League Classic in 2017 when the Pittsburgh Pirates faced the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bryson Stott takes batting practice

Bryson Stott of the Philadelphia Phillies takes batting practice prior to the game against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, August 20, 2023, in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Next year, it will be the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees traveling to Williamsport to enjoy the Little League World Series. We’ll see what those players have up their sleeves in terms of custom accessories on the diamond.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.