Retired QB Philip Rivers speaks on possible NFL comeback: 'I think it's done'

It now seems more likely that retired NFL quarterback Philip Rivers will continue to coach high school football instead of returning under center.

On Monday, NFL Network host and radio commentator Rich Eisen compiled a list of the top five rumors he heard from multiple sources at the league's scouting combine.

One of the items on Eisen's list suggested Rivers reached out to at least two teams before the playoffs kicked off to see if his services could be of use.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We all know two teams that were quarterback needy at the end of the season," Eisen said. "Starting third-stringers and had a chance to go to the playoffs and maybe make a deep run in the playoffs, referring to the Miami Dolphins, and of course, the San Francisco 49ers. I heard at the combine that Philip Rivers contacted both of them to come back late last year."

GIANTS FRANCHISE TAG SAQUON BARKLEY AFTER SIGNING DANIEL JONES TO LONG-TERM DEAL

Rivers serves as the head coach at St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Alabama. On Tuesday, he clarified the conversations he had with the teams.

"I heard from a couple of teams just kind of checking in," he said. "I didn’t contact anyone, and I’m not going anywhere. I think maybe some teams, with some guys going down, may have been just looking for a contingency plan, but nothing came of it."

He also said he did not speak with the Dolphins. Rivers spent 17 seasons with the Charges and his final season in the league with the Colts.

He said his days of playing professional football are likely over.

"I think, in my mind, in the last couple of years, if a team had needed me, I might have had six or eight games left in me, but I’m not going into this fall thinking the same," Rivers said. "I think it’s done."

PRO BOWLER MIKE POUNCEY WILL SIGN ONE-DAY CONTRACT WITH DOLPHINS TO OFFICIALLY RETIRE

At the time of his retirement, Rivers was fifth in completions, passing yards and touchdown passes in NFL history. He was named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2013.

Rivers has coached at St. Michael for two seasons and has compiled an 11-8 record.

"It’s still trending in the right direction," Rivers said of the St. Michael program. "It doesn’t happen overnight. You keep working at it. The students are working. The coaches are working."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rivers played in 244 regular-season NFL games and was named to eight Pro Bowls.