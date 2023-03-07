Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins
Published

Pro Bowler Mike Pouncey will sign one-day contract with Dolphins to officially retire

Pouncey announced his retirement alongside his twin brother, Maurkice, in 2021

Scott Thompson
Scott Thompson
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Mike Pouncey wants to make his retirement from the NFL official, and he’s signing a one-day contract with the Miami Dolphins to make it formal. 

Pouncey confirmed the reports by reposting a number of congratulatory remarks on Instagram.

Pouncey, 33, already announced his retirement in February 2021 alongside his twin brother, Maurkice, following 10 seasons in the NFL.

Center Mike Pouncey of the Los Angeles Chargers during warmups for a game against the Houston Texans at Dignity Health Sports Park Sept. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif.

Center Mike Pouncey of the Los Angeles Chargers during warmups for a game against the Houston Texans at Dignity Health Sports Park Sept. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Injuries played a factor in Pouncey’s retirement. He suffered a neck ailment in 2019 that ended his season prematurely. In 2020, Pouncey needed season-ending hip surgery before getting a chance to play a game that year. 

Pouncey made four Pro Bowl appearances during 10 seasons as one of the best centers in the game. He was the 15th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Dolphins out of the University of Florida and became an immediate anchor on the offensive line. 

Pouncey played seven seasons with the Dolphins before moving on to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018. 

Mike Pouncey of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh.

Mike Pouncey of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

He was a Pro Bowler in his first season with the Chargers, playing all 16 games. But he only played five in 2019 after his neck injury. 

Maurkice Pouncey also played center, being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers the year before his brother at No. 18 overall. He also played for the Florida Gators.  

Mike Pouncey of the Miami Dolphins on the sideline during a game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Mike Pouncey of the Miami Dolphins on the sideline during a game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Mike Pouncey finished his career playing 114 games, all starts and 93 of them with Miami

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.