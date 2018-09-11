Philadelphia Phillies' grounds crew did everything -- EVERYTHING -- they could to dry infield

The game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals was postponed Monday due to weekend rain that drenched a tarp-less Citizens Bank Ballpark -- but it was not for a lack of trying, as the Phillies grounds crew attempted a "hot" new approach to get the field in playing condition.

Crew members pulled out all the stops -- including going as far as using blow torches to try and dry the infield, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

However, the crew's best efforts flamed out.

The series between the Phillies and Nationals is set to now begin Tuesday with the first game of a doubleheader starting a 3:05 p.m. -- should the weather comply.