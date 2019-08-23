Carli Lloyd says she ‘definitely got some inquiries’ after 55-yard field goal: ‘Anything is possible’

U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd’s impressive 55-yard field goal during a recent Philadelphia Eagles practice apparently caught the attention of people in the NFL who made “some inquiries.”

The New Jersey native and Eagles fan drilled two long-range attempts - including the 55-yard field goal - during a preseason practice Tuesday, sending the kick straight through the goalposts. Videos quickly went viral, with one NFL great saying some teams should give her an “honest” tryout.

In an interview with SI TV’s Planet Futbol TV that aired Thursday, Lloyd said the videos ignited some “interesting chatter” around the possibility of a woman breaking into the NFL.

“I think anything is possible. It’s been really interesting because, for me, I’m just an athlete, I’m a competitor,” she said. “But for so many other people, I think they’re starting to think 'Will there ever be a female in the NFL at some point?' And I think we’re kind of at that crossroads as far as equality and just women empowerment, so you’re kind of being in the crosshairs of that.”

She added: “I’ve definitely got some inquiries, I’ve definitely got some people talking. Anything is possible but right now, I’m strictly a soccer player and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Lloyd, who is fresh off her Women’s World Cup championship win, was at the Eagles practice trying to outdo Jake Elliot and Justin Tucker’s personal bests of 61 yards.