Phil Mickelson, three-time Masters winner, 'didn't speak at all' during Champions dinner: report

Three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson is back at Augusta National just a year after skipping the tournament over the controversy that followed his comments about Saudi Arabia and LIV Golf.

Despite the time away, Mickelson apparently had little to say at Tuesday’s Champions Dinner, this year hosted in honor of 2022 winner Scottie Scheffler.

Two-time Major winner Fuzzy Zoeller, who slipped into the coveted green jacket in 1979, told The Augusta Chronicle that Mickelson "didn’t speak at all" during the annual dinner.

"We’re just 33 past champions in a room, all trying to get along," he told the outlet. "Nobody said a word about it. Phil sat near the end of the table and kept to himself. He didn’t speak at all."

Tommy Aaron, 1973 champion, confirmed that, adding that Mickelson was oddly "quiet."

"I wished him good luck, but I couldn’t believe how quiet he was. Phil took a very low profile. He didn’t say a word."

The six-time major winner took the golf world by storm last year when became one of the first big name golfers to back rival Saudi-backed circuit. He opted to skip out of the Masters tournament in 2022, which was the first time he missed the major since recovering from a broken leg in 1994.

"It's fun to be back. Everyone has been wonderful. "Everybody here is so classy. Gosh, it's fun to be here," Mickelson said this week of his return.

"It is my favorite week, so being here and being a part of it, and being able to experience this great place and what it means is so fun because, as a kid, you grow up dreaming about being a part of this."

There are 18 LIV Golf members competing at Augusta National this year.

Masters chairman Fred Ridley said in his annual address this week that tensions between the PGA Tour members and LIV have seemed to cool off – a possible indication of "change."

"The tone has been really good here this week. I’ve noticed the players are interacting. Last night at the Champions Dinner, I would not have known that anything was going on in the world of professional golf other than the norm. So I think, and I’m hopeful, that this week might get people thinking in a little bit different direction and things will change."

