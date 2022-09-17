Phil Mickelson says PGA Tour will never again have ‘all the best players in the world’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson doesn’t think the LIV Golf Invitational Series is going anywhere.

Mickelson has been one of the leading voices of Saudi-backed LIV Golf since it launched in June, creating massive controversy within the game of golf .

LIV has acquired the talents of some of the top players in golf, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith. Golfers who have joined LIV have been suspended by the PGA Tour.

GREG NORMAN SAYS PGA TOUR PLAYERS ‘SHOULD BE THANKING LIV’ FOR SWEEPING CHANGES

"The PGA Tour, for the last 20 or 30 years, have had all the best players in the world. That will never be the case again. LIV Golf is here to stay," Mickelson said Friday, according to ESPN.

Mickelson made the comments after shooting a 2-under 70 in the opening round of LIV Golf’s tournament in Chicago.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The best solution is for us to come together," Mickelson added. "I think that the world of professional golf has a need for the old historical 'history of the game' product that the PGA Tour provides. I think that LIV provides a really cool, updated feel that is attracting a lot of younger crowds.

PHIL MICKELSON CONSIDERING WITHDRAWING FROM LIV LAWSUIT AGAINST PGA TOUR

"Both are good for the game of golf, and the inclusion of LIV Golf in the ecosystem of the golf world is necessary. As soon as that happens, we all start working together. It's going to be a really positive thing for everyone."

LIV has certainly shaken up the game of golf, offering massive signing bonuses to players along with huge purses at tournaments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Wednesday, it was reported that LIV’s season-ending team championship event will include a $50 million purse, the richest in golf history.