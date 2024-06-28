Phil Mickelson gets why Biden-Trump debate got heated over golf game

LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson got into the fun after President Biden and former President Trump debated their handicaps during the CNN Presidential Debate on Thursday night.

Mickelson on Friday wrote on X that he didn’t think the two leaders were getting personal with each other until it came to their golf game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"After watching the debate last night, I feel it never got personal until they started talking golf handicaps and who hits the longest drives. As a golfer, I get it," Mickelson wrote.

Trump raised the issue when discussing his fitness, saying he had recently "won two club championships — not even senior — two regular club championships."

"To do that, you have to be quite smart, and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way, and I do it," he continued. "[Biden] doesn’t do it. He can’t hit a ball 50 yards. He challenged me to a golf match — he can’t hit a ball 50 yards."

WORLD'S TOP-RANKED FEMALE GOLFER NELLY KORDA FORCED TO PULL OUT OF UPCOMING TOURNAMENT AFTER DOG BITE

Biden, challenged by the remark, argued that he had managed to get his handicap down to six when he was vice president.

But Trump, an avid golfer, wasn’t buying it.

"That’s the biggest lie — that he’s a six handicap — of all," he replied.

Bryson DeChambeau, a fellow golfer on the LIV circuit, brought up the idea of hosting Trump and Biden in a match on his YouTube channel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For now, golf fans might have to just settle for the debate stage.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.