PGA Tour golfers honor Grayson Murray with special addition to final round outfits

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Play for the Charles Schwab Challenge finishes up Sunday, but the PGA Tour and the entire golf world are in mourning following Grayson Murray’s death.

Murray’s parents released a heartbreaking statement on Sunday confirming that he "took his own life."

To honor Murray, PGA Tour players were seen wearing black and red ribbons on their hats, which the family requested be worn in the final round on Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Murray always wore black and red in his Sunday outfits while on Tour, which was an ode to the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes – his hometown team in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Murray, who was 30 years old, withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday, citing an illness. He was 5-over par after completing his round and was 3-over for the tournament, though just one shot off the cut line to play into the weekend.

Murray’s family released their statement Sunday, just one day after their son died of suicide.

TRIBUTES FOR GRAYSON MURRAY POUR IN FROM GOLF STARS: 'LOSS FOR WORDS'

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It's surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It's a nightmare," they said in a statement.

"We have so many questions that have no answers. But one," they continued. "Was Grayson loved? Yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed."

"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan told reporters he spoke with Murray’s parents on Saturday, and said the Tour would stop play in the tournament to honor their son. They both agreed to keep play going.

"They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes," Monahan wrote in a statement.

Murray had been open about his battles with mental health, citing depression and anxiety earlier in his life. He also sought treatment for alcohol addiction, and said in January that he had been sober for several months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Murray was a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, most recently collecting the victory in Hawaii at the Sony Open. He also won the 2017 Barbasol Championship.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.