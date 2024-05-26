Tributes for Grayson Murray pour in from golf stars: 'Loss for words'

The golf world came together on Saturday for one of the worst reasons, the death Grayson Murray at the age of 30.

The two-time PGA Tour winner had withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday, two holes shy of completing his second round, citing an illness – he had been five-over on the day and three-straight bogeys, and +3 in the tournament.

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan wrote in a statement .

"The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

Many players on both the PGA and LIV tours gave their own tributes on social media.

"I’m at a loss for words… just complete shock! We played some practice rounds together this year and got paired together at multiple tournaments… we shared a lot of good times!" Rickie Fowler wrote on Instragram, sharing a pair of photos of the two together on the course. "My thoughts and prayers to your family and close friends… I wish there was something I could have done! I’m going to miss you man!"

Added Justin Rose on X, formerly Twitter, "You never know what challenges people have going on in their lives and how they may be internalising things. RIP Grayson. And love and strength to your family and friends."

After his third round, Scottie Scheffler said he was "praying hard" for Murray's family.

"I can’t imagine how difficult of a time this is. I got to know Grayson a bit better over the last six months or so. There’s not really a way to put into words how sad and tragic it is, but I’m thinking about his family," he said.

Others chimed in, as well:

Murray had battled depression and anxiety earlier in his life, and also sought treatment for alcohol abuse – in January, he said he had been sober for several months, according to NBC Sports . He opened up about his struggles last year.

"Everyone has their battles and sometimes people are able to hide them and function and sometimes you're not," he said. "And, you know, I think our society now is getting better about accepting that 'it's OOK to not be OK'-type deal and I've embraced that type of mentality and I'm not ashamed that I go through depression, anxiety, and I know I've helped people out in the past just though my social media DMs. People message me and that's, I think, part of [how] I can use my platform to continue to help with things like that."

No cause of death has been released.

He made the cut in both major championships this year, finishing last week's PGA Championship T43.

He also finished T10 at the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month.