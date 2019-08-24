Six injured after lightning strike at PGA TOUR Championship

Six people were injured after a lightning strike at the season-ending PGA TOUR Championship event outside Atlanta Saturday.

The PGA Tour said that two lightning strikes hit East Lake Golf Club at 4:45 p.m. ET, 28 minutes after the third round was suspended due to thunderstorms in the area. The Tour said that a tree in the area between the practice range, the 15th green and the 16th tee "was hit and debris from that strike injured four people."

The Tour added that six fans were taken from the course in ambulances for further medical attention.

"Our latest report is that their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening," the statement added.

Play was officially suspended for the day at around 5:30 p.m. The third round will resume Sunday at 8 a.m. ET with Justin Thomas leading Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka by one stroke.

"The safety of our fans, players and partners is of the utmost importance," the tour said. "We will provide further updates as they become available."

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.