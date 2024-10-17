PGA of America director defends record-high Ryder Cup prices at Bethpage Black: 'Tier 1 event'

The Ryder Cup prices were announced recently, and golf fans everywhere were immediately turned off.

Several weeks ago, the volunteer price opened up at nearly $400, much higher than previous team events in the country and even the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in 2019.

Well, those who want to attend may want to look into volunteering (it does get you access to all rounds), because an individual day ticket for next year's tournament on Long Island costs $750.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The prices have received plenty of backlash from prominent members of the golf media, including Barstool's "Fore Play" podcast and former member Dan Rapaport.

But the Ryder Cup is for sure a premiere event, even when his European team was getting slaughtered at Whistling Straits in 2021, Rory McIlroy called it "the best" event in golf "bar none."

And that is the PGA of America's defense for the pricing.

"We view ourselves as a Tier 1 event that's on par with a World Series or with an NBA Finals Game 7, that was a part of it," Bryan Karns, PGA of America Championship director told PGA Tour Radio. "When we look at pricing, we are able to tap into data from all these different venues. Our partner, Delaware North, they operate the Boston Bruins, the Boston Celtics, they operate Lambeau Field. We are able to see what do people pay, so that really drove this, too. And, again, our position in this landscape, where do we see ourselves, I think that's the reality.

"There are people who have the Ryder Cup on their bucket list in the same way that someone would have a Yankees opening game World Series on their bucket list. We ultimately felt like that's where we are. We've got a lot of people. The demand is at an all-time high for this event, and so we wanted to make sure we priced it appropriately."

The price is more than double what it was for the 2021 tournament, where a day-pass was $350. New York residents can even play Bethpage Black for just $80 (although you may have to camp out overnight). Of course, those traveling to New York will also need to pay plenty extra in hotel fees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Europe has not won a Ryder Cup on U.S. soil since the Miracle at Medinah in 2012. In fact, that was the last time the road team won the tournament.