Golf
Published

Rory McIlroy emotional after Ryder Cup defeat: 'It's been a tough week'

Rory McIlroy won only one match during the entire Ryder Cup

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Rory McIlroy gave it his best shot but it wasn’t enough to stop the U.S. from winning the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2016 on Sunday.

McIlroy wrapped up a victory during singles play over Xander Schauffele, finishing with one win in four of the events he participated in over the course of the weekend. Clearly upset, McIlroy was emotional when talking about his Ryder Cup performance.

"I love being a part of this team, I love my teammates so much and I should have done more for them this week," he said, via Sky Sports. "I'm glad I put a point on the board for Europe today, but I just can't wait to get another shot at this.

"It is by far the best experience in golf, and I hope the boys and girls watching this today will aspire to play in this event, or the Solheim Cup, because there's nothing better than being a part of a team, especially with the bond that we have in Europe.

"No matter what happens after this, I'm proud of every one of our players this week. I'm proud of our captain, our vice captains, and I just wish I could have done a little more for the team. It's been a tough week."

McIlroy and Ian Poulter lost 5 and 3 to Patrick Cantlay and Schauffele in Friday’s foursomes. He and Shane Lowry lost to Tony Finau and Harris English 4 and 3 in the four-ball event later in the day. On Saturday, McIlroy and Poulter would fell 4 and 3 to Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson.

"I'm just incredibly proud to be a part of this team, to be a teammate of all these guys. We've had a great time. You know, it looks like it's not going to pan out the way we want on the golf course, and I've been extremely disappointed that I haven't contributed for more the team," McIlroy lamented.

Team Europe's Rory McIlroy watches his shot on the 15th hole during a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

"I don't think there's any greater privilege to be a part of one of these teams, European or American. It's an absolute privilege. I've got to do this six times, and they have always been the greatest experiences of my career.

"I have never really cried or got emotional over what I've done as an individual. I couldn't give a s--. But this team, and what it feels like to be a part of, to see Sergio (Garcia) break records, to see Jon Rahm come into his own this week, to see one of my best friends — Shane Lowry — make his Ryder Cup debut."

Morikawa clinched at least a half point that gave the U.S. the 14.5 points it needed to win the Ryder Cup.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com