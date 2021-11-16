Peyton Manning pleads with Warriors' Draymond Green to break ManningCast curse

The Manning brothers are relying on Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green to break the simulcast curse when he takes the court in New York on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets .

The three-time NBA Champion joined ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" simulcast of the San Francisco 49ers - Los Angeles Rams Week 10 matchup when Peyton Manning pleaded with Green to break the ManningCast curse.

"All right, welcome back," Eli said, via NBC Sports . "Still got Draymond. We got a little tweet here, says 'Draymond on the Manning cast dot dot dot season is over.' They've obviously heard about the curse. But Draymond obviously knew you can come on and you can curse or you can be cursed. He chose to curse and I think it's going to work out just fine for you Draymond."

"Please beat the Nets tomorrow, Draymond, so we can stop talking about this," Peyton said.

During the broadcast, a graphic appeared showing the six NFL players that appeared as guests and went on to lose their games the following week.

The former New York Giants quarterback also asked guest Phil Mickelson to dismiss the supersition but "Lefty" disagreed.

"No, I believe that it is a thing, and that’s why I’m not playing next week," Mickelson said jokingly. "I didn’t know if it would carry over into golf or not. I think it’s real."

All eyes will be on Green Tuesday night as the 11-2 Warriors take on the Nets, who are on a three-game win streak.

