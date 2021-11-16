Expand / Collapse search
Peyton Manning pleads with Warriors' Draymond Green to break ManningCast curse

A graphic appeared during the broadcast showing the six NFL players that appeared as guests and went on to lose their games the following week

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Manning brothers are relying on Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green to break the simulcast curse when he takes the court in New York on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets

The three-time NBA Champion joined ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" simulcast of the San Francisco 49ers-Los Angeles Rams Week 10 matchup when Peyton Manning pleaded with Green to break the ManningCast curse. 

"All right, welcome back," Eli said, via NBC Sports. "Still got Draymond. We got a little tweet here, says 'Draymond on the Manning cast dot dot dot season is over.' They've obviously heard about the curse. But Draymond obviously knew you can come on and you can curse or you can be cursed. He chose to curse and I think it's going to work out just fine for you Draymond."

"Please beat the Nets tomorrow, Draymond, so we can stop talking about this," Peyton said.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 14: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors guards Mason Plumlee #24 of the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter during their game at Spectrum Center on November 14, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

During the broadcast, a graphic appeared showing the six NFL players that appeared as guests and went on to lose their games the following week. 

The former New York Giants quarterback also asked guest Phil Mickelson to dismiss the supersition but "Lefty" disagreed. 

"No, I believe that it is a thing, and that’s why I’m not playing next week," Mickelson said jokingly. "I didn’t know if it would carry over into golf or not. I think it’s real."

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 14: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on November 14, 2021 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)

All eyes will be on Green Tuesday night as the 11-2 Warriors take on the Nets, who are on a three-game win streak.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

