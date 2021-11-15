Warriors' Draymond Green stings Peyton Manning with some trash talk

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was among the guests who joined Peyton and Eli Manning’s "Monday Night Football" simulcast during the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers game.

In the third quarter, as the 49ers were putting the hurt on the Rams, Eli Manning asked Green how he would trash talk Peyton Manning if the two were competing against each other. Green provided a great zinger to the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’d tell Peyton as great as you’re supposed to be, the Colts cut you," Green said.

Peyton Manning cringed at the dig. Even Green appeared to think he went a little too far with the jab.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback admitted he had been getting the business from the guests all night, starting with Phil Mickelson in the first half of the game.

PHIL MICKELSON DELIVERS TOUGH QUESTION TO ELI MANNING: 'DO YOU VIEW YOUR BROTHER AS SOFT?'

Green has been one of the best trash-talkers in the league since he entered the NBA in 2012. The former Michigan State standout also touched on the draft and how he still knows the players who were drafted ahead of him. The forward said he can still name all of the 34 players who were taken before him.

He started rattling off the names before Peyton Manning cut him off.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Green is in his 10th season with the Warriors. This year, he is averaging 8.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists.