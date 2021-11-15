Phil Mickelson jokes with Eli Manning about simulcast's curse: 'I think it's real'

Eli Manning acknowledged the apparent curse surrounding NFL players who have appeared on he and his brother’s "Monday Night Football" simulcast.

The former New York Giants quarterback was talking with Phil Mickelson about the supposed curse, and a graphic appeared on the broadcast that showed six NFL players who have been on the simulcast and the result from their games afterward — all of which have been losses.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He asked Mickelson, who was one of the guests on the show, if he could say there were no such things as curses. "Lefty" disagreed.

"No, I believe that it is a thing, and that’s why I’m not playing next week," Mickelson said jokingly. "I didn’t know if it would carry over into golf or not. I think it’s real."

SUPER BOWL CHAMP ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY HAVING OVER THREE POUNDS OF MARIJUANA, STOLEN GUN IN CAR

He added that it’s important to get NFL athletes on the show a week before a bye just in case.

"That’s probably the best way to do it," he said.

Mickelson was fresh off a victory at the PGA Tour Champions event. On Sunday, he birdied three of the final holes to win the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s been fun for me to play out here and see so many guys that I grew up and spent decades with, life-long friends," he said. "Then to play well and have some success is very meaningful."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.