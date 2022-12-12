Peyton Manning shares how Bill Belichick stuck it to Art Modell, why he chose long snapper for Pro Bowl

Peyton and Eli Manning are going to be the coaches for the new iteration of the NFL Pro Bowl next year, which will not feature tackling for the first time.

Peyton Manning played for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos and was selected to the Pro Bowl 14 times during his Hall of Fame career. A few of those times New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick coached the AFC, which meant Manning was playing under Belichick.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sports columnist Bill Simmons appeared on the "ManningCast" on Monday night with Peyton and Eli Manning, and the legendary Colts quarterback shared a couple of stories about playing for Belichick when the game was still being played in Hawaii.

Manning revealed how Belichick stuck it to then-Baltimore Ravens owner Art Modell when the coach chose linebacker Peter Boulware for one of his Pro Bowl teams. Boulware was a four-time Pro Bowler for the Ravens. Modell moved the Cleveland Browns to Baltimore after the 1995 season while Belichick was the head coach.

'MANNINGCAST' POKES FUN AT SHIRTLESS MAC JONES PHOTO WHILE TALKING CIGARS WITH JOE BURROW

"I played for Belichick one time in a Pro Bowl, and they were telling stories about times when he was the head coach of the Pro Bowl," Manning explained. "One time, he picked Peter Boulware because he knew (then-Ravens owner) Art Modell would have to pay Boulware a $1 million bonus if Boulware made the Pro Bowl. Belichick hated Modell."

Manning shared another story about how Belichick had San Diego Chargers long snapper David Binn come to the Pro Bowl because he was dating actress Pamela Anderson at the time. Binn’s only Pro Bowl appearance came during the 2006 season.

"And another time, he picked David Binn who was a long snapper because he was dating Pamela Anderson and Bill thought the players would like seeing Pamela at the pool in Hawaii. She didn’t come, but that’s a cool Belichick story," he said.

Manning talked about another Belichick quirk when he, Belichick and Sean Payton went out for dinner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And in one of those same Pro Bowls, he invited me and Sean Payton and our wives to go to dinner. We had this great dinner, conversation, he was telling stories. Yet, on the way to the restaurant and back, Bill organized a limo, Bill sat in the front seat with the driver with the divider raised up. Like he wanted to go to dinner with us, but he didn’t want to ride with us for 40 minutes in a limo. That’s too much."